Microsoft has the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 almost ready

The latest rumors that we have known suggest that would be preparing the equipment Surface Pro 9 and Surface 5 with an eye on an event scheduled for October 2022. The German media WinFuture has been able to learn about the main characteristics of each of them, which stand out for using, in the absence of official confirmation, the Alder Lake generation of Intel processors.

As regards the Surface Pro 9, the future generation of the flagship of Microsoft’s line of computers, it aims to use a processor Intel Core i5-1235U for the base configuration and a Core i7-1255U for the most powerful variants. The door is still open for more CPU models to be included, but for now there don’t seem to be any that are AMD Ryzen.

The Intel Core i5-1235U processor has two high-performance cores running at a maximum frequency of 4.4GHz and eight low-power cores running at 3.3GHz. Compared to the Core i5-1135G7 used by the Surface Pro 8, the performance should improve by 22%.

For its part, the Intel Core i7-1255U equips the same number of cores and in the same arrangement as the Core i5-1235U, but the high-performance ones manage to work at a maximum frequency of 4.7GHz and the efficient ones reach 3 .5GHz. Once again, when compared to the Core i7-1185G7 used by the more powerful configurations of the Surface Pro 8, the performance should improve by 12%.

Continuing with more features of the alleged Surface Pro 9, it is speculated that it could use a 13.5-inch PixelSense display again. As far as memory goes, I’d put up with a maximum of 16GB of RAM and for data storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB would be offered.

The Surface Laptop 5 would have similar internal featuresbut it would still be up in the air if Microsoft decides to sell configurations with 16GB of RAM, while in storage it does seem clear that there will be options ranging from 256GB to 1TB.

The Surface Pro 9 could have a variant with an ARM processor, more specifically a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3, along with support for 5G networks. WinFuture says the entry-level Surface Pro 9, with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of data storage, will cost €1,300. The basic model of the Surface Laptop 5 with a 13.5-inch screen would start at 1,200 euros, while the variant with a 15-inch screen would have a base price of 1,500 euros.

It’s important to note that this is not official data, but WinFuture seems to be pretty sure of what they’ve released. Despite everything, possibly next month we will know all the details and variants of the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 equipment.