Microsoft has suffered a DDOS attack. Is user information compromised?

Earthquake at Microsoft, which has suffered a -type that disrupted services like Azure, tools like Outlook, and apps like OneDrive. A computer attack that has been recognized by Microsoft itself in statements collected by the Bleeping Computer portal. And according to the aforementioned website, behind this DDoS attack is Anonymous Sudan, a group of hackers that was born earlier this year and who fight against Sudanese politics and promote anti-Muslim ideologies. On the other hand, it also targets Killnet, a group of Russian hackers who have used the Sudan group as a smokescreen. There are not many details of the incident, but everything indicates that it was a DDoS attack. Microsoft says that customer data is safe As the Redmond-based company has indicated, although it is true that this denial of service attack affected Azure, Outlook and OneDrive among others, the confidential data of its customers have not been seen . A DDoS attack (Distributed Denial of Service) or Distributed Denial of Service Attack, is a type of cyber attack in which a large number of devices distributed in different locations are used to overload a target system, such as a website or a network. , with an overwhelming amount of traffic requests. The primary goal of a DDoS attack is to disrupt or deny legitimate access to services offered by the targeted system, causing a denial of service for legitimate users. And in this case, a group of hackers managed to bring down several of Microsoft’s most important services. The company has not disclosed the exact scope of the attack, but said that after investigating the incident, it had “seen no evidence that customer data was accessed or compromised.” Of course, they recommend users of Microsoft services to review the recommendations that the company has left on its website to avoid unnecessary harm. Apparently, Microsoft began tracking the activity of the threat actor, which it named Storm-1359, upon detecting that he was attempting a DDoS attack. To do this, “it has access to a collection of botnets and tools that could allow the threat actor to launch DDoS attacks from multiple cloud services and open proxy infrastructures. Storm-1359 seems to focus on disruption and advertising. “ They have not given more about the attack, although it seems that our information is safe. But, to avoid unnecessary ills, you’d better change your credentials in Microsoft services to avoid future headaches. >