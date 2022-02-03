The Microsoft team announced that there will be changes to how experimental features are tested in Windows 11 during 2022.

That is, it changes the system of the Insiders program under the Dev and Beta channels. While they will continue to be essential for testing new features, these channels will have different goals as they will be involved in different types of feature testing.

Microsoft has a new way to test experimental features in Windows

Microsoft is changing the way it tests experimental features in Windows 11, rolling out a new system for the Insiders program:

To get the most out of your Insider experience, people should think of the Dev and Beta channels as parallel active development branches but previewing different things.

For example, Microsoft plans to use the Dev channel to experiment with new features, which may never be implemented, but will be used to evaluate different criteria based on user feedback.

And while experimental features will continue to be announced, there will be variations added to Insider builds that won’t be documented.

As part of this ongoing evolution, Insiders will see us lean more heavily into the Dev channel as a place to incubate new ideas, work on long-term items, and monitor individual feature statuses.

And instead, the Beta channel will have those functions with more possibilities to be implemented in front of the user. So it will serve as a preview of what is coming Windows 11. And of course, not forgetting Release Preview.

So it’s possible that some features will go directly to the Beta channel if they are almost certain to be part of an upcoming Windows 11 update. On the other hand, the Microsoft team mentions that it will give users who participate in the Insider program the possibility of switch from the Dev channel to the Beta channel.