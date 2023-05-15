Microsoft gets EU approval to acquire Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has just finally received approval from the European Commission so that it can go ahead with the acquisition process of the important game developer Activision for the amount of 68.7 billion dollars.

This approval comes weeks after the United Kingdom blocked the acquisition, while the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the United States has been studying the legal measures that can be applied to prevent the acquisition since the end of last year.



Trying to maintain competition in the video game sector

And it is that there is fear that the acquisition of Activision by Microsoft will be detrimental to competition in the sector of video games oriented to consoles and PC, to the point of considering that if the acquisition is carried out, titles Activision highlights are no longer available on competing platforms or, if they are, Microsoft chooses to offer an inferior experience to encourage them to abandon rival platforms in favor of their own.

If the acquisition is completed, Microsoft would become the third largest distributor of video game titles, accumulating considerable power in the sector. From the EU they have found the mechanism to make the acquisition compatible with the existence of competition in the sector, similar to the one carried out at the end of last year with Nintendo.

Previously, a similar agreement was also reached with Nintendo

To this we must add the effort that Microsoft has made in recent months with licensing agreements with Boosteroid, Ubitus and Nvidia to allow Xbox game titles for PC to also be on their respective cloud-based gaming platforms.

In this sense, the EU urges Microsoft to continue with 10-year automatic license agreements with its competitors, including the free license for consumers in EU countries to stream through “any game streaming service on the Internet.” cloud of your choice” both existing game titles and upcoming titles from Activision Blizzard for PC and console already licensed.

Cloud gaming platforms will also be offered a free license to enable streaming of current and future Activision Blizzard games. The most interesting thing is that before the demands of the EU, Microsoft has wanted to cross the European borders to comply with the agreement worldwide.

For Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President in charge of competition policy at the European Commission:

Our decision represents an important step in this direction, bringing Activision’s popular games to many more devices and consumers than ever before through cloud game streaming. The commitments offered by Microsoft will enable streaming of such games on any cloud game streaming service for the first time, enhancing competition and growth opportunities.

There are fewer obstacles to overcome

Microsoft thus achieves an important victory that could help it so that the regulators of the United Kingdom and the United States can also finally give the go-ahead, also counting on the approvals of Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Chile, Serbia, Japan and South Africa, while the China, South Korea, New Zealand and Australian markets are still reviewing the deal before proceeding with whether or not to go ahead with the acquisition.

