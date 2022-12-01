Microsoft Forms will soon let you add images as a response to forms

Microsoft is preparing a new update for Forms, its tool for creating forms and surveys. As revealed by big tech earlier this week, the engine will become more complete with the release of new features scheduled for the month of December, including support options for answers with images🇧🇷 In addition to expanding the possibilities for those who create forms and quizzes, attaching images to answer options allows users to recognize alternatives more quickly. It is worth remembering that this feature has been available for several months on Google Forms, the main “rival” of Microsoft Forms.

There will be three ways to add images to responses: import from device or via OneDrive; clicking on an image on the desktop and dragging it to the alternative field; or by copying and pasting the file. To facilitate the creation of the form, it will be possible to import several images simultaneously.