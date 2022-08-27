HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMicrosoft Flight Simulator to receive gliders and helicopters in November

Microsoft Flight Simulator to receive gliders and helicopters in November

Microsoft Flight Simulator to receive gliders and helicopters in November
The game microsoft flight Simulator will have gliders and helicopters available to the player to control. The novelty is expected to arrive in the game on November 11 this year. The two models had not appeared in the franchise since 2006 and will now return to the series.

Previously, the game had received DLC in honor of the movie Top Gun: Maverick. This time, the new content is directly related to the 40th anniversary edition of the game. Asobo Studio is responsible for the development of the game and even said that the addition would be made on the 22nd of November, but changed its mind and the novelty will occur on the 11th of the month.

A trailer was released and already shows the new aircraft, which are displayed in detail in their structures and there are even scenes of them in action. The developer has already recently announced that it should bring FidelityFX Super Resolution and DLSS technologies to the title. However, for this update this has not happened yet, however, there is more news besides the new aircraft:

Not to mention 12 new aircraft models and the addition of the 1947 Hercules H-4 Hercules, which is also named after the Spruce Goose. In case you didn’t know, it’s the model known as the largest wooden plane and seaplane ever built. Finally, the Spirit of St. Louis will also make up the list of available aircraft.

While waiting for this news, the Flight Simulator player can enjoy the update that arrives this week with improvements in the photogrammetry of the Hannover, Cologne, Dusseldorf, Bonn and Dortmund regions.


