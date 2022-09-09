Microsoft fixes emergency sign-in lockout issue in Windows 11

Microsoft has just released an fix to fix the that prevented users from signing in to Windows 11 with their newly added Microsoft accounts after a recent system update.

This problem has been caused by the KB5016691 update, released at the end of last August, only affecting those users who after the update, when adding new Microsoft accounts, cannot log in with them in Windows 11.



Only affects Microsoft accounts added after the update

Of course, this problem only appears for the first time that you try to log in, being able to log in the following times. Microsoft clarifies that this issue does not affect Active Directory domain users or Azure Active Directory accounts.

It clarifies that it addressed the problem through the use of Known Issue Rollback (KIR), a mechanism built into Windows that rolls back bug unrelated to security issues in Windows, and is powered through Windows Update.

Once this mechanism is activated, the issued fixes usually reach private user devices and unmanaged commercial devices in just one day. In this regard, on managed devices, IT administrators should install and configure a KIR group policy to resolve this issue on affected devices within the organization itself.

According to Microsoft:

Special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration -> Administrative Templates -> KB5016691 220722_051525 Reversion of known issues -> Windows 11 (original version)

Administrators have more information about KIR on this official website.

Last July, Microsoft also made use of Known Problem Rollback (KIR) to fix a Windows 11 Start menu malfunction.

More information: Microsoft