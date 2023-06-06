Microsoft fined $20 million for illegally harvesting data from children on Xbox

- Advertisement -

Microsoft will pay a fine of US$ 20 million to settle the accusations of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which accuses the US giant of violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by collect personal information from children under 13 without the consent of their parents or guardians. The market regulator in the United States claims that the company collects personal information from children through Xbox, which requires registration of a Microsoft account for the user to have access to its services, such as Xbox Live. The process involves providing first and last name, email addresses and date of birth.

US law prohibits companies from collecting data from children under 13 without parental consent and from using the information for commercial purposes, such as marketing or advertising. Furthermore, stored data must be protected from leaks, and companies cannot retain it longer than necessary. According to the FTC, Microsoft kept data from minors during the account creation process for several years between 2015 and 2020, even without parental or guardian consent. In order to create an account and access Microsoft's gaming system, it is necessary to provide data including first and last name, email address and date of birth. By the end of 2021, the company still required the inclusion of a phone number.

Also according to the complaint, Microsoft combined information from gamertags — which include a username and an avatar or photo — with an identifier that it creates for each account holder, including children, and could share this data with third-party game and app developers. In addition to the fine, the FTC will require Microsoft to begin informing parents who have not created a separate account for their children that, by default, this process will provide more privacy for children. Big tech will also be required to obtain parental consent for accounts created before May 2021 if the account holder is still a child.