Microsoft explains how to install Windows 11 on computers without TPM 2.0

When Windows 11 was introduced, Microsoft announced all the requirements that were needed on the computer to have this new version of the operating system.

However, it has also offered some shortcuts for users to try to install Windows 11 on computers that are not supported. We have already seen that Microsoft mentioned that it will allow users to install it on those computers that do not meet the minimum requirements.

While it is not officially recommended or listed as an option, Microsoft will not prevent you from installing Windows 11 manually using an ISO file. And of course, it does not guarantee that this method will work.

How to install Windows 11 on computers without TPM 2.0

And now he focuses on another of the requirements of Windows 11: TPM 2.0 support. The Microsoft team explains how to bypass the TPM 2.0 verification by modifying the Windows registry. Of course, mention that it is not advisable and that it may pose some risks:

Serious problems can occur if you modify the registry incorrectly by using Registry Editor or by using another method. These problems may require that you reinstall the operating system. Microsoft cannot guarantee that these problems can be solved. Modify the registry at your own risk.

So if you manage to install Windows 11 by skipping this requirement, you may notice some operational problems, you will run out of future updates or security patches. And another detail to keep in mind is that although TPM 2.0 support may no longer be a problem, it is necessary to have TPM 1.2.

You can read the complete instructions from Windows support to install Windows 11 on computers without TPM 2.0 at this link. On the other hand, if you have no idea if your computer meets the requirements, remember that Microsoft has a tool that allows you to verify the hardware of your PC. You just need to download and install it on your computer and in a second it will tell you if your computer meets the requirements to install Windows 11.