Microsoft experiments with optimizing Windows 11 for handheld game consoles

The recent leak of the video, posted by user WalkingCat In his Twitter account, about one of the projects for the Microsoft hackathon, he reveals that company workers are working on optimizing their Windows 11 operating system so that it can function in full condition within portable game consoles such as Steam Deck by Valve.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen portable gaming consoles based on Windows systems appear, and Microsoft could take advantage of the rise of these devices to expand the presence of Windows 11 by making this system also provide an excellent experience on portable consoles.



The beginning of a better experience for portable game consoles

However, it seems that the work is in an early phase, appearing a variety of problems when navigating the system both through the screen and through the controllers, also lacking a native launcher as other platforms offer. .

What is known, according to the video, is that the new experience would facilitate access to different gaming platforms through a specific game launcher. The inconveniences could be solved by being part of the development group of people who already have experiences related to gaming experiences in Windows.

At the end of the video you can see an appeal to the rest of the company’s colleagues to take portable games for Windows more seriously, in contrast to the official position of the company, which does not pay attention to the fact of adapting Windows for the portable gaming systems beyond occasional collaborations with other platforms.

Waiting for Microsoft to officially support it

It will be seen at the end of this coming summer if the company will officially support the project in which this group of developers is working so that Windows can be an operating system optimized for portable consoles, thus avoiding the adaptations and optimizations that have to be done. do the different manufacturers, including ROG Ally recently presented by ASUs to compete with Valve’s Stream Deck.

If Microsoft finally supports this project, it is likely that at some point Windows 11 will be able to count on a portable mode to be able to function by itself within the more and more portable console options that are appearing, above all, through the platforms for collective financing of projects.

Image Credit: WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_ on Twitter)