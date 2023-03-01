Microsoft expands new AI-powered Bing to Windows 11 taskbar

Microsoft continues to roll out the new AI-powered Bing to more platforms.

In this regard, the new Bing is starting to reach Windows 11 users, precisely to the search box on the taskbar of those users who get the new big update that just launched this week, and also are graced with have early access to the new Bing, although otherwise, it only remains to enter the long waiting list.

This is one more novelty of the many that the new Bing powered by Artificial Intelligence has obtained along the way in a very short period of time, remembering that it has also recently arrived on mobile devices, it began to be integrated into Skype , begins to allow voice searches, and also increased the limit of chats.



Panos Panay, director of product at Microsoft, says that:

The search box is one of the most used features in Windows, with more than half a billion users every month, and now with the Windows typeable search box and the new AI-powered Bing front and center. With this experience, you will be able to find the answers you are looking for, faster than ever.

As we indicated in another post, it seems that Microsoft is willing to go with the new Bing where Cortana failed to go.

In this sense, Microsoft is excited to expand the capabilities of the new Bing to a greater number of users shortly, indicating that “hundreds of millions of Windows 11 users” will soon be able to access this feature launched in the new update of this week.

It will also be possible to send and receive Apple iMessages

But said update also offers other novelties, highlighting the arrival of a preview of the Phone Link application for iOS, which will allow “a small percentage” of users at the moment to be able to manage some aspects of their iPhone from Windows 11 where, among other things , they will be able to use iMessage directly to chat with family and friends without having to detach themselves from their desktop screen

Of course, the existing limitations must be taken into account, since users will not be able to send images in messages, nor participate in group conversations, nor have full access to the conversation history, only see the messages that have been sent or received via Phone Link.

Phone Link has been available for Android users for a while now, and as part of this update, users will see their already pretty good experience streamlined.

and more news

This new update to Windows 11 also offers a new screen recording feature in the snipping tool, improved widgets with third-party integrations, tabs for the Notepad app, optimized taskbar for touchscreens, recommendations on optimal use of the battery, and more.

The general availability of all the news will reach all users throughout the month of March.

More info/Image Credit: Microsoft