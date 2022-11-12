Microsoft Excel will have a new option to work with images

Microsoft is working on a new update for Excel, which will improve the way you work with images.

A new dynamic that will give us more options to customize spreadsheets and create any type of work.

New option in Microsoft Excel to customize worksheets

Microsoft is preparing a new dynamic that will make it easier to work with images from Excel. While we can seamlessly insert images, online or from the device, into the spreadsheet we’re working on, there aren’t many options to customize them.

The Microsoft team plans to fix this issue with a future update, which will bring this new dynamic:

Your images can now be part of the worksheet, instead of floating on top. You can move and resize cells, sort and filter, and work with images within an Excel table

That is, we can insert an image directly into a cell so that it becomes part of the spreadsheet. So we will no longer have it floating on the page, but we will be able to assign it to a specific cell.

And of course, we will have options to customize different aspects of the image and the way we integrate it into the spreadsheet. As the Microsoft team mentions, we can change the size of the cells and other aspects to properly integrate the image according to the results we want to achieve.

This function is included in the Microsoft roadmap, and has an estimated release date of next December. And when this new dynamic is released, it will be available on desktop, Mac, web, and the Excel app for Android.

So we will have to wait a couple of weeks to see how this new option works when working with images in Excel.