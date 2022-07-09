HomeTech NewsMicrosoft Edge will allow you to edit images before downloading them

Microsoft Edge will allow you to edit images before downloading them

By Brian Adam
1657386427 edge 1 1000x600.jpg
Hallucinate, neighbor: Microsoft Edge will allow you to edit images before downloading them. And what is this for, you ask? To save time for those who spend it on this kind of thing, obviously.

Microsoft Edge is, with the permission of that machine gun called Visual Studio Code, the new pretty girl from Redmond, so it is quite normal that they work as hard as they are, making their not-so-new browser , an SUV capable of attracting locals and strangers. In fact, the reasoning goes both ways: Microsoft is striving to improve Edge because of its success and growth potential, and through that effort, the browser builds on and extends its success.

This news is an example of this, although perhaps not everyone is interested – nor does it have to be. The point is that when Microsoft Edge moved to Chromium, the foundation was already laid: performance, stability… It is true that Microsoft has contributed and contributes to the Chromium code since it got on board, but it is also dedicated to marking the difference in aspects that distinguish it from the competition, as is the case.

Thus, to the numerous options that Microsoft Edge already has, several of which are exclusive, there comes one that is going to attract attention at least: the possibility of edit images online, which anyone finds on a website they visit. It’s a simple set of editing options, but it’s not like we’re going to ask a web browser to behave like Photoshop now, either.

Instagram launches reminders for Direct

Microsoft Edge

Editing images in Microsoft Edge | Image: MSPoweruser

As seen in the image, taken from the development version of Microsoft Edge, this image editing in the same browser will be available in the context menu and -although this is not seen- it will consist of options such as cropping, wrapping, markup (arrows, symbols, and probably text), plus some simple filters. The basics to get by, you could say.

The question you are asking yourself is what is this for? For what has been said: to save time for those who already do it, which will surely be more people than one supposes. On top of adding that once an image is edited, the only thing that follows is to download it to use it where it corresponds. And no, it’s not about facilitating theft or anything like that.

For example, it is increasingly common for the media to use royalty-free images, which usually involves downloading it and applying the occasional small touch-up (resizing or cropping it is usually the most common), something that Microsoft Edge users will be able to save when the aforementioned feature is available to everyone.

