Microsoft Edge tests a new option to save passwords

Microsoft is testing a new way to save passwords with your web browser.

Instead of manually specifying each time we want to save a password, a new option will be added that will make the task easier.

New dynamic to save passwords in Microsoft Edge

When we log in to a web service from Microsoft Edge we find a pop-up window that suggests “Save password”. If you give it to save, take your username or email and the password that you have registered to save all the information in the browser.

And of course, you can also choose to ignore the suggestion or check “Never” to save the password for that web service. The Microsoft team wants to offer a third option for those users who want to save all passwords in the browser, and forget about it.

As can be seen in the new version of the canary version of Microsoft Edge, the browser is testing a new dynamic: set all passwords to be saved automatically without you having to take any extra action.

That is, you will not see the dialog box asking you if you want to save the password, but that action will be automatically carried out in the browser. A practical option if we want to use Edge as our password manager.

Of course, it will be an option that will not be automatically enabled, so we will have to activate it from the browser settings. If we now go to the Microsoft Edge settings and go to Profiles >> Your profile >> Passwords, we will find the option “Offer the possibility of saving passwords”

Under this option we only have the possibility to activate it or not. But with the dynamic being tested in the Canary version, we will see the option “Save passwords automatically” added.

At the moment, it is only an option that is still in testing, so we will have to wait to see if Microsoft extends it to everyone in the stable version of Edge.