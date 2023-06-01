Microsoft Edge ranks 3rd among the most used browsers on PC; Chrome is the leader and Safari advances

- Advertisement -

Microsoft Edge lost its vice-leadership in the browser market in April, and according to Statcounter data accessed this Thursday (1st), the famous “successor” to Internet Explorer failed to regain market share in the last month , making room for the growth of Apple Safari. Starring fierce competition for years, Edge maintained its second place for a long period. However, the most recent data indicate that, in the last two months, Microsoft’s browser market share fell from 11.13% to 9.94%, while its rival jumped from 10.92% to 12.85%. Check out the chart:

This is the first time in years that the Edge has dropped below the 10% line. market share. The browser is still more popular than Mozilla Firefox (5.28%) and Opera (4.02%) among users, but the Google Chrome continues to dominate the PC browser market — including desktops and notebooks, according to Statcounter — with a 65.88% share. - Advertisement - The browser’s decline in popularity seems to run counter to expectations, as Microsoft has expanded its investments in Edge to make it more integrated with its other services, such as Bing Chat and Outlook. The best apps to write the letter to the Magi

In Europe, the fiercest dispute is between Opera and Microsoft Edge, which hold market share of 9.46% and 7.98% among PC browsers, respectively. Firefox is the fourth most used browser for desktops in the country, with 3.87% of market sharefollowed by Safari, with just 1.3%. Considering all platforms (desktop, notebook, tablet and smartphone) in all regions of the world, Google Chrome remains market leader in browsers with 62.87% market share. Safari is second with 20.7% of market share. In this scenario, Microsoft Edge has a share of only 5.32%. What is your favorite browser and why does it stand out to you? Comment! - Advertisement -

