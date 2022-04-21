Microsoft Edge prepares a new feature that you may like… or worry about

Microsoft Edge is, and I’ve been saying it for a long time, one of the greatest successes of Microsoft in recent times. Although of course, at this point it is important to clarify that I am referring to the story that begins to be written when Microsoft finally discards its own engine and adopts Chromium. Until that moment, it was nothing more than an evolution of Internet Explorer, but since then, with a development team focused on adding improvements to a much more compatible browser than before, we see how its rating begins to add up.

Not everything in its history is perfect, of course, there have also been some stumbles, but as we already told you when it reached version 100, Microsoft Edge continues to grow in multiple ways and, among them, in its percentage of participation in the browser market. And it is that recently it was crowned as the second most used in the PC environment, behind the almighty Google Chrome, but a few tenths above Apple Safari, from which it snatched the silver medal.

This is, as you know, a very competitive market, so no developer can rest on their laurels, or he is exposed to seeing his numbers dwindle until he is dragged into irrelevance. At Microsoft they are very aware of this, and also of the improvement in user share (and above all in valuation) of their browser and, consequently, they are constantly working on new functions with which to satisfy existing users, and attract new users. those users who have not yet been encouraged to try Edge.

In this line, and as we can read in WindowsLatest, Microsoft Edge is testing an automatic password saving feature. Thus, unlike what browsers offer, which when detecting that the user uses a set of credentials on a web page, they show a message in which they offer us to store it in their manager, with this new function Edge would directly store the name of username and password, automatically and without consulting the user.

I have no doubt that in Redmond are well aware of the suspicions that this function can generate and so when it debuts in Microsoft Edge it won’t be by default. It will have to be the user who accesses the configuration (or perhaps a message will be displayed to inform about it) in order to activate it and, from that moment, it will no longer be necessary to confirm that we want to save said key.

For users who have decided to trust Microsoft Edge’s key manager, this can be quite a convenient feature, but for those who don’t trust the technology, it can lead to some mistrust. What is your case? Do you trust Microsoft’s browser credential manager and would you enable this feature?