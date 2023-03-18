Microsoft Edge, open slots for Beta testing on iPhone and iPad

There are gods open slots for Microsoft Edge Beta testing on iPhone and iPad: you should act quickly if you are interested, because they usually do not last long. You must download the TestFlight app on the affected device, provided it is supported, and then sign up for the test program by heading to THIS page directly from the device.

Generally Edge can be tested freely and unlimitedly on all other platforms, both mobile and desktop, but those of Apple the rules are different – and because of Apple itself. The company has determined that there can’t be more than 10,000 active testers for any one app, and as it is easy to imagine for a rather popular software from one of the largest companies in the world it is destined to collect them rather quickly. But a couple of days ago Microsoft itself signaled the opening of a few slots, although the precise figure has not been disclosed, and it seems that, at least at the time of writing, there are still some available.