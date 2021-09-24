Microsoft Edge makes online shopping easier with its new features

Microsoft Edge is receiving a new update that brings functions for online purchases and a new dynamic to manage open tabs.

Whether you want to buy a product, book a flight, or plan a trip, you’ll find cool features in Microsoft’s web browser.

Microsoft Edge features for online shopping

One of the new functions that this new update brings is access to reviews of millions of products from the address bar of the web browser. As you can see in the image, when you look for a product in some of the online stores, you will see that a blue label icon is added.

When you click on the icon you will see that the product file is displayed along with expert reviews and customer ratings. A simple way to have a product reference without having to search the web for opinions.

On the other hand, Microsoft Edge is adding a function for those who want the payment option mode as a guest. The browser will allow you to complete all the data you need for the transaction, and will save it for you to use the autocomplete in future purchases by selecting this option.

Other functions are dedicated to those who are planning a getaway or vacation. When Edge detects that you are looking for flights, it will show you a series of suggestions in the address bar about your destination. So if you are looking for flights to London, it will show you a series of recommendations with places to visit or activities that you can take into account on your trip. One detail to keep in mind is that these functions will not be available on all platforms or online services.

On the other hand, other novelties have to do with the presentation of the groups of tabs. If you open many tabs in the browser and then lose sight of the information you need, this new Edge feature will be useful for you.

As with Google Chrome, Microsoft’s browser will allow you to create groups of tabs with a few simple clicks. As if they were collections, you can assign a name and color to differentiate each group of tabs.