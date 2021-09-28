Microsoft Edge is updated with Office Online and tab grouping

Microsoft has released build 96.0.1028.0 that allows us to review documents that we download, we are talking about the files that can be opened with Microsoft Office. Therefore, we will no longer have to have the Microsoft program package installed, but we will be able to use the browser itself.

It is worth noting that we could already do something like this with Google Docs and other platforms, so it is not a novelty for those who used to open documents online. Nonetheless, it is still a nice addition from Microsoft, which has long held the Office with Office and had been slow to react to Google Docs.

Merge with Office

Another feature that was added is the ability to group tabs and give these groups a name. This way we can have many more tabs than we could have, since groups can be minimized to make more space in the upper taskbar of Edge.

The rest of the notes have more functions for iOS such as being able to “swipe” to be able to close tabs or restore all the tabs from the previous sixon when starting the explorer. There are also improvements for printing PDF documents related to print quality and character resolution.

You can see all the additions to Edge, which has also improved on Xbox consoles to allow emulation and use of web applications, at the following link.