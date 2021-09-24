Microsoft Edge is updated on Xbox consoles to give access to Stadia, Discord and PC apps

Microsoft has finally updated the browser of its most recent consoles, the Xbox Series S and X. Both use Microsoft Edge and until today it was a more or less limited version, but from now on we will be able to take advantage of other functionalities closer to those that are in PC and mobiles.

From The Verge report that Xbox can now enjoy Discord, the world’s most used voice chat application. As well as browser video games and applications such as Google Stadia or Steam. So the explorer has opened up new possibilities.

Game features

The browser will also support keyboard and mouse, so you can access online documents and other applications such as Word or Excel. This is obviously an important change, hardly anyone uses an Xbox to work, but if you need it you can do it perfectly.

What has attracted the most attention is that the console allows you to play competing titles such as those of the Google Stadia service. The streaming platform works perfectly from an Xbox, the option is there although Microsoft has its own service.

From Theverge they comment that using the Parsec application, you can transmit the content of a computer or mobile to any browser. The previous version of Edge on Xbox did not allow to do this, but now we can stream any content to the Xbox from a PC.

This includes movies, video games, pictures, executable programs, and whatever you can think of. For now there are few useful things (beyond playing Nintendo or PlayStation titles on a Microsoft console), but it is a big step for Edge trying to eat some of the ground from Chrome, even if they are based on the same code.

The only limitation of this browser on consoles is that it does not have access to the extensions, although we bet that there will be no shortage of people trying to take advantage of its new features.