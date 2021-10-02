Microsoft Edge has a new feature to consume less battery

Microsoft’s browser is being updated in one of its beta versions to add a series of functions in test.

We will find a new dynamic that optimizes the downloads, as well as a way to improve the battery consumption of the equipment, among other novelties.

New features in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge is being updated in the beta channel with a series of interesting news as a preview of the functions that could reach the stable version of the browser.

We will find some minor updates such as the ability to “drag and drop” to bring files to the desktop and Windows Explorer. Or the ability to open intranet file URLs directly in File Explorer.

The last option is not enabled by default, but it can be enabled very simply. And on the other hand, the download improvements extend to progressive web applications.

If you have Microsoft Edge as the default option to open PDF files, the new feature that the browser is testing should be handy. To make it easier to follow the reading of a PDF, Edge will make it easier to follow in the part of the document that you were when you last closed it, without having to go through all the text.

On the other hand, it implements a new dynamic that gives a plus to the device’s battery saving mode. When your computer activates the battery saver, Edge will implement the “Efficiency mode” to optimize the use of resources, under four options: Offline, Always, Never, Offline and low battery.

Remember that these options we mentioned are not available in the stable version of Microsoft Edge. So if you want to test these new dynamics that the browser promises, you will have to install Edge Beta and make sure you have the latest update. A process that you can carry out from this link.