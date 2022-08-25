Microsoft Edge gets sidebar with shortcuts in new update

released last Friday (19), a new for Edge introducing improvements and news for users enrolled in the Beta Channel of the program. According to information, the update arrives under version number 104.0.1293.63 fixing the CVE-2022-2856 loophole and including a . As the developer explains, the new menu brings to tools compatible with the browser, such as Discover, Bing, Outlook, Microsoft Office, Games and Tools, and each shortcut can be individually enabled. This release focuses on improving the user experience, allowing you to run enterprise services without shutting down Edge.

By tapping on the icons it is possible to check the relevant topics at the moment through Bing, open documents in Word, spreadsheets in Excel or have access to other tools present in the browser, such as a calculator, measurement converter and internet speed meter, recently launched functions on Edge. - Advertisement - Although there is also a shortcut for games, titles present on the computer will not run in the browser, but will be launched in a new dedicated window. The company did not reveal when these news will arrive on the stable channel, only confirming that the launch will be done “over one or more days”.

Although new to Edge, rival browsers like Opera and Vivaldi have had a side menu for a long time, including shortcuts to services like Messenger, WhatsApp and Telegram, for example.