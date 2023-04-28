Microsoft Edge gets fix for bug that shared all visited websites with Bing API

Update (04/28/2023) – FM

Microsoft Edge users have reported an issue causing visited websites to be improperly shared with the Bing API, which has led to browser privacy concerns. On Thursday (28), the company confirmed that the incident is just a bug, and a corrective update is now available for everyone. The error was in the feature that allows you to “follow” content creators and receive notifications from blogs and YouTube channels, for example. Previous versions only sent compatible URLs to the Bing API, such as Pinterest and Instagram, but since version 112.0.1722.34, all accessed domains were provided to the search engine.

Microsoft issued a note confirming the existence of the bug. "We are aware of and fixed an issue where Edge would send URL data to a Bing service in order to determine if the 'follow' button feature could be enabled on a website," said a spokesperson for the company, reiterating what no data was shared with third parties. The feature to follow content creators is enabled by default in Microsoft Edge, and for those who prefer not to share their data with services, it is possible to disable it through the following path: Open Microsoft Edge; Click on the three dots icon on the top bar and go to "Settings"; Click on the "Privacy, Search and Services" menu; Scroll down to the "Services" section; Turn off "Show suggestions and follow creators in Microsoft Edge". Microsoft has not specified the version number that adds the appropriate fixes to Edge, but the browser's release notes page lists version 112.0.1722.64, released on April 27, 2023, as the latest build with "various bug fixes". bugs".

Edge is the third most popular browser in the world, after Google Chrome and Safari. Its web engine compatible with thousands of extensions from the Chrome Web Store, in addition to productivity features and integration with Bing AI, are some of the factors that contributed to reaching the podium of the browser market.

Original text (04/25/2023)

Privacy risk? Microsoft Edge is sharing visited websites with Bing search engine

Information released this week reveals that the Microsoft Edge browser is leaking user search data to the company's own Bing search engine. This was discovered by Reddit users who spotted the issue last week by noting the URLs accessed were being sent to the search engine API. According to a community user, "Searching for references to this URL gives very few results, no documentation on this resource", indicating that tracking may have started without users' consent. In an interview with The Verge, software engineer Rafael Rivera commented on this sharing of browser.

For Rivera, this happens due to a function still under development and that will be officially implemented in Edge only in future updates. “Microsoft Edge now has a creator tracking feature that is enabled by default,” he said. Apparently, the purpose of the tool is to notify Bing as soon as the user accesses a certain website, such as YouTube, for example. However, some flaw in the feature causes almost all accessed sites to be mistakenly sent to Bing even without permission.

The developer has not yet taken a position on the subject, so there is no official information. The guidance is that users disable the “Follow this creator” option in Edge settings until the flaw is fixed.