HomeTech NewsMicrosoft Edge Dev now lets you create aliases for passwords

Microsoft Edge Dev now lets you create aliases for passwords

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Microsoft Edge Dev now lets you create aliases for passwords
1660876012 microsoft edge dev now lets you create aliases for passwords.jpeg
- Advertisement -

microsoft has released a new Edge Dev browser update, which receives updates weekly, whose version is titled as 106.0.1349. From there, in addition to corrections and improvements, the user gains the possibility to identify their passwords from nicknames.

In addition to being able to label passwords while maintaining security standards, the release also adds a date filtering to history and new policies related to upstream and downstream changes.

create-aliases-for-passwords.jpeg" width="660" height="290">

Disabled pinning options to a specific website’s menu and improved smart history searches and camera feature for websites on Android. Among the fixes are decreases in crashes and errors when generating a QR code on Android. Now instant replies from the address bar are no longer truncated and switching between profiles on Android will no longer be a problem.

- Advertisement -

The company also updated a policy that when logged into Microsoft Edge with a work or school (AAD) account, feedback is associated with the account and organization. Interested in checking out the new Dev version, you can download the Insider pack from the Microsoft website.

And you, are you a Microsoft Edge user? Did you like the new features? Leave your comment!

Disney Channel and Junior say goodbye to Sky: content available on Disney +

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:TOPMARGINLOJASAQUI;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;fon t-size:110%;}#price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height : 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Casual sex helps to overcome love breakups, according to the social network Ashley Madison

You might think that having sex outside of an engagement or very recently after...
Entertainment

“The Midnight Club”: see the first images of the new Mike Flanagan

It is not yet known when it will be released on the platform, but...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.