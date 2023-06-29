Microsoft Edge Dev gets update with new feature for Workspace mode

the version dev of Microsoft Edge received a small but important update for users who want to take advantage of the capabilities of workspace from the browser. with version number 116.0.1938.1the browser makes it possible to lock tabs in workspaces.
In case you don’t remember, the feature was added to the app in version 114 beta, which was released by the company in May of this year. In general, it helps in tracking links and websites that are important to a group of people. She has even been testing the functionality with a version for the public.
By using the new tab blocking feature, Edge Insiders will be able to organize tabs and also links better with Microsoft’s browser. Otherwise, the update for the app brings only minor additions and some bug fixes on different platforms.
On iOS, for example, the bug that caused the app to close when tapping on the search bar has been fixed. Likewise, Face ID is back to working with autofill passwords. On MacOS, the Sidebar now operates normally when Edge is in fullscreen mode.
As for Android, the problem that showed the address bar with different size in InPrivate mode has also been fixed. Furthermore, the typical bug fixes and other flaws were made. Finally, check out the details of the measure that made it easier to delete your Edge browsing history and other data.
