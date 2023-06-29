Microsoft Edge Dev gets update with new feature for Workspace mode

the version dev of Microsoft Edge received a small but important update for users who want to take advantage of the capabilities of workspace from the browser. with version number 116.0.1938.1the browser makes it possible to lock tabs in workspaces.

In case you don’t remember, the feature was added to the app in version 114 beta, which was released by the company in May of this year. In general, it helps in tracking links and websites that are important to a group of people. She has even been testing the functionality with a version for the public.