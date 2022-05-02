Microsoft Edge 101 improves the management of profiles and installed web applications

Microsoft Edge 101 It’s the new version of the software giant’s browser and if you use it and haven’t already received it, you should be about to, whether you’re using Windows, Mac or Linux, desktop systems for which it’s officially available. Besides, you have the Android version… and the iOS version, although the latter is only what Apple and its indecent control policies allow it to be.

Focusing on Microsoft Edge 101 and, more specifically on the version of the application for PC, which is where the bulk of the news usually occurs, the insane numbering does not disappoint and after a very round 100 version, but more restrained than those of us those from Redmond are accustomed to it, the browser once again brings interesting things to its credit, especially for the most coffee users.

First of all, Microsoft Edge 101 makes it easier for those who use multiple user profiles, since from now on you can set default profile to always boot from that. That is, instead of starting with the last profile used once the browser is closed, it will start with the one the user has chosen as the default. A small detail, but one that is appreciated (if you use several profiles, you will understand).

However, this new default profile or EdgeDefaultProfileEnabled policy will not apply if the –profile-directory parameter has been specified.

Another notable novelty of Microsoft Edge 101 is the better accessibility of installed web applicationsan aspect of the browser in which the company is putting a lot of effort and in which little by little the intention is beginning to be noticed that these web applications -progressive or not- behave like native applications in Windows, bridging the distances intrinsic to one model and the other.

At its core, Microsoft Edge 101 finally makes it easy to integrate Progressive Web Apps with the Windows desktop, enabling add them to the toolbar and launch them from there as if it were any other application. Yes, this was already done by all Chromium-based web browsers with support for linking web applications with the desktop, but Microsoft Edge 101 refines it for its users.

To all this, there is constant talk of progressive web applications, but at the moment of truth, the operation with any other type of web application that is installed, even pages that are not applications as such, is the same. What changes, of course, are the capabilities of the ‘application’: the use of storage, if it is possible to use it offline, etc.

Following information published in the Microsoft Edge 101 release notes, other browser updates for this version include improved certificate management, improved enterprise site list management, and improvements in the management of other additional extension stores through the policy that allows the installation of extensions from them. However, the recommendation is the same: the fewer extensions, the better, and whenever possible from the Microsoft directory or the Chrome Store.

Microsoft Edge 101 also introduces new policies in the treatment of certain functionalities and data, for example to configure the list of commands to disable common keyboard shortcuts or to allow saving pages in Internet Explorer mode, among others, including those mentioned above.

All that has been said and more than 25 security patches, in addition to various corrections and optimizations derived from the Chromium code, is what Microsoft Edge 101 brings with it, a mandatory update for the rest, as it happens with the one that launches any web browser modern.