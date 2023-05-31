Microsoft discovers “Migraine”, macOS flaw | Fixed with version 13.4

In the past few hours, Microsoft he told how he found one security hole potentially very dangerous on the latest versions of macOSspecifically in the component known as SIP or System Integrity Protection, which has been part of the Apple computer operating system since 2015, when it was still called OS X. The technology was introduced, more specifically, with El Capitan, and it is of a series of layers of security that prevents apps from accessing and modifying system files at the root level.

However, Microsoft discovered that it was possible bypass SIP and execute unauthorized code on a device through the tool known as Migration Assistant, designed to make it easier for users to switch from another Mac or Windows PC. In English, this app is called Migration Assistantand therefore the vulnerability was called Migraine (“headache”) by assonance. Typically the Migration Assistant is only available when setting up a new account for the first time, which could be a significant limitation of the vulnerability’s threat – the attacker would need to have full physical access to the system and should be able to force a full logout.