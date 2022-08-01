Microsoft discovers an Austrian company that sells Windows exploits for espionage purposes

It is likely that at some point you have heard the word exploit mentioned, but you do not know what it is about. Well, an exploit is the name used to designate a computer program, a piece of software, or a set of instructions made for the purpose of exploiting a bug or vulnerability in a software, hardware, or electronic device.

That way the exploit allows the attacker take control of the targeteither to trigger the granting of administrator privileges or launch a denial of service (DoS or DDoS) attack.

Microsoft’s security and threat intelligence teams recently revealed the existence of an engaged in sale of spyware based on windows exploitwhich were unknown until now.

Through the technical blog of the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) It was possible to know in detail the strategy used by the software company, which testified in writing before the hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on Commercial Spyware and Cyber ​​Surveillance.

While the official name of the software developer is DSIRFthe Microsoft team has been doing their tracking under the name of KNOTWEED.

According to the results obtained by MSTIC in the analysis, it was discovered that the used by DSIRF to attack the systems contained a escalation zero-day exploit privileges for windowsalong with a remote code execution attack based on Adobe Reader.

Fortunately, the Microsoft team has pointed out that this exploit has been patched in a security update so that the system can recognize it.

On the other hand, when offering his DSIRF statement, he pointed out that his job is to help multinational companies carry out risk analysis, as well as collect business information.

However, the findings made by Microsoft appear to contradict what DSIRF said, as the company was linked to the exploits in several ways.

In this sense, it was possible to determine the existing link between the command infrastructure and control used by malware with DSIRF, as well as a GitHub account used in an attack associated with this company. Added to this a code signing certificate issued by DSIRF which is used to validate an exploit, as well as the attribution of subzero to this company.

It is worth mentioning that, parallel to the publication of the work carried out by Microsoft in discovering and combating the DSIRF / KNOTWEED exploits, written testimony was presented at the hearing on “combating threats to the national security of the United States by the proliferation of foreign commercial spyware.