Microsoft develops a new AI that translates your voice into other languages

Artificial intelligence technology continues to advance by leaps and bounds in the technological world, and Microsoft is not far behind in its race to continue innovating and offering new features to its users. In this sense, it has recently been announced that the company is working on a new AI technology that will allow users to speak in other languages ​​using your own voice.

A few days ago I told you about the TCL glasses that translated from Chinese to English and vice versa, showing the text in augmented reality, but it seems that this is only the beginning for what is coming.



VALLEY

- Advertisement -

The AI ​​technology in question is based on Microsoft’s text-to-speech model, known as VALL-E. This model has been trained with a text and audio dataset that allows it to generate discrete audio codecs from the input audio and texts. The Microsoft research team has managed to reduce the duration of the input audio to just three seconds and still achieve an exact match with the user’s voice.

The result is an AI that is capable of translating the voice of a user in their own language, but speaking in another language. In this way, the language barrier in communications can be eliminated, allowing greater efficiency in communication between people from different countries.

Advantages of the new AI

The new AI from Microsoft has many advantages that can be very useful in various contexts, both personal and professional. Some of them are:

– Effective communication: Microsoft’s AI will allow users to communicate in other languages ​​fluently and without the need for prior knowledge of the language. This will be especially useful in situations where you need to communicate with people from other countries, such as work meetings, travel, etc.

- Advertisement -

– Time saving: AI will save time in document translation and communication in general. In addition, the fact of being able to speak directly in the desired language, without having to wait for the translation to be done in writing, will allow for greater fluidity in communication.

– Realism and precision: Microsoft’s new AI is capable of generating a voice in the target language that closely resembles the user’s original voice, resulting in more natural and realistic communication. On the other hand, translation accuracy is ensured thanks to the advanced text-to-speech model used by Microsoft.

ethical considerations

Despite the advantages offered by the new Microsoft technology, it is also necessary to consider the possible ethical implications of its use. For example, the technology could be used for malicious purposes, such as deception or manipulation of information. In addition, privacy and information security issues are also possible.

- Advertisement -

Undoubtedly, the new AI from Microsoft is yet another example of the unstoppable advancement of artificial intelligence technology, which continues to develop to offer new solutions and tools that improve people’s lives. However, it is also important to be aware of the ethical considerations of its use and to ensure that it is used responsibly and ethically. In any case, this technology is one more step towards eliminating language barriers and achieving more effective and fluid communication between people.

You can see the demo of VALL-E in this tweet.