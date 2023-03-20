Microsoft Develops a Crypto Wallet on Edge for Windows 11

Microsoft, the leading tech company, seems to be developing a new feature for its default Windows 11 web browser: a crypto wallet known as “Crypto Wallet”.

Recently, a leak revealed details of this new feature that would make it possible to store, send, and receive crypto funds, as well as store NFTs. Furthermore, the wallet would be protected by a password that only the user could know.

The existence of this crypto wallet was revealed by user Albacore on Twitter, who shared his discovery with the online community. According to Albacore, the new wallet is still in development and is only in internal testing at Microsoft. Furthermore, the user revealed that Microsoft will not refund the loss of funds from testers, so the company is expected to do a careful evaluation before rolling out this new feature.

Edge’s crypto wallet seems to be well thought out and designed to offer a nice user-friendly interface. Among the features of the crypto wallet is the ability to view assets, including crypto funds, price trends, as well as the ability to send or receive crypto using known addresses, names, or ENS names. The wallet will also feature a reliable recovery method in case the user loses their password.

Microsoft has taken significant security measures to protect the Edge crypto wallet. The wallet will be protected by a password and only the user will have access to it. Furthermore, the wallet will be non-custodial, which means that not even Microsoft will have access to the recovery information or content of the wallet. These security measures will provide peace of mind for users who use the wallet to store their crypto and NFT funds.

With more and more websites and companies offering crypto as an alternative payment method, adding a crypto wallet directly to the Windows 11 default browser seems like a fitting response to the growing market. This would allow Windows 11 users to access crypto in a more convenient and secure way.

Although Edge’s crypto wallet seems to be a very interesting feature for Windows 11 users, it is still under development and not available for public use. Microsoft has been working on the crypto wallet for some time, and the feature is expected to be released after careful evaluation and testing to ensure the safety of users.