Tech News

Microsoft developed cloud security system that can also be used by Amazon and Google

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Microsoft has developed a product to detect security weaknesses in cloud computing infrastructures that include services provided by its commercial competitors, Alphabet’s Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

This security technology, Microsoft Defender for Cloud, was initially developed as a tool for Azure, the company’s cloud services behind Windows. However, three months ago they added support for AWS and this week, Google Cloud was integrated.

Read:

The Redmi Note 11 will be three this time, there will even be a Pro Plus model

Cybersecurity even for its competitors, Microsoft’s vision

Cloud platforms are the engine of an important part of today’s digital activity. For this reason, the offer of cybersecurity products and services usually focuses on these aspects. Within this diversified offering, Microsoft aims to simplify server protection and lighten the load for cybersecurity professionals who may work with more than one platform at the same time.

“Today, most of our customers have AWS and they have Azure and they have Google Cloud and they have different workloads and then they have security solutions that are native to each of these”said Vasu Jakkal, vice president of security, compliance and identity at Microsoft, according to Bloomberg. “Think of the security professionals sitting in a Security Operations Center looking at these alerts on this pane of glass – they are dealing with three, if not more”.

Although Microsoft did not directly engage with its commercial competition to develop this security solution, the company sees this as an area in which it wants to work with its rivals, in order to protect those customers who have contracted for more than one service in common, Jakkal said. According to Microsoft data, 83% of business leaders listed “managing multicloud complexity as their biggest pain point in 2022.”

Today, the company’s security efforts are led by Charlie Bell, a former Amazon cloud executive who said last year that they have 3,500 employees to protect their customers “from the chip to the cloud.”

Read:

Microsoft officially presents the Surface Duo 2, a necessary jump to 5G

Microsoft is working to expand its security software business, enhancing attack tracking and response capabilities. Under this line, there were several smaller security companies that Microsoft acquired during the last year.

In the first instance, the results have been good, according to Bloomberg, accumulating $15 billion in security software sales in 2021, almost 45% more than the previous year.

Previous articleTwitter Blue’s custom icons come to Android, although you can easily do this for free
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Microsoft developed cloud security system that can also be used by Amazon and Google

Microsoft has developed a product to detect security weaknesses in cloud computing infrastructures that include services provided by...
Apps

Twitter Blue’s custom icons come to Android, although you can easily do this for free

Last year Twitter launched Twitter Blue, the paid Twitter that came with some extra perks like...
Apps

In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

New weekend to start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In...
Apps

WhatsApp beta launches an easier way to search chats

When you accumulate kilometric chats in WhatsApp, it is impossible to go back manually to find...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.