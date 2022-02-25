Microsoft developed cloud security system that can also be used by Amazon and Google

Microsoft has developed a product to detect security weaknesses in cloud computing infrastructures that include services provided by its commercial competitors, Alphabet’s Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

This security technology, Microsoft Defender for Cloud, was initially developed as a tool for Azure, the company’s cloud services behind Windows. However, three months ago they added support for AWS and this week, Google Cloud was integrated.

Cybersecurity even for its competitors, Microsoft’s vision

Cloud platforms are the engine of an important part of today’s digital activity. For this reason, the offer of cybersecurity products and services usually focuses on these aspects. Within this diversified offering, Microsoft aims to simplify server protection and lighten the load for cybersecurity professionals who may work with more than one platform at the same time.

“Today, most of our customers have AWS and they have Azure and they have Google Cloud and they have different workloads and then they have security solutions that are native to each of these”said Vasu Jakkal, vice president of security, compliance and identity at Microsoft, according to Bloomberg. “Think of the security professionals sitting in a Security Operations Center looking at these alerts on this pane of glass – they are dealing with three, if not more”.

Although Microsoft did not directly engage with its commercial competition to develop this security solution, the company sees this as an area in which it wants to work with its rivals, in order to protect those customers who have contracted for more than one service in common, Jakkal said. According to Microsoft data, 83% of business leaders listed “managing multicloud complexity as their biggest pain point in 2022.”

Today, the company’s security efforts are led by Charlie Bell, a former Amazon cloud executive who said last year that they have 3,500 employees to protect their customers “from the chip to the cloud.”

Microsoft is working to expand its security software business, enhancing attack tracking and response capabilities. Under this line, there were several smaller security companies that Microsoft acquired during the last year.

In the first instance, the results have been good, according to Bloomberg, accumulating $15 billion in security software sales in 2021, almost 45% more than the previous year.