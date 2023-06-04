Microsoft deletes Homestead Arcana achievement that kept getting stuck due to glitch

Released at the end of April, including as part of Xbox Game Pass, the game Homestead Arcana had one of its achievements deleted by Microsoft after a glitch that made it difficult or even impossible to obtain it. It was the “or Can’t Be Too Prepared” achievement, which required the player to craft a unit of each in-game itema sort of fantasy-themed farming simulator.

The game offers hundreds of items, but one in particular, the Green Ankle Boots, appeared to be unavailable to many players, although some reported that they managed to create the item. But for those who faced the bug, it was impossible to unlock the achievement, as pointed out by the TrueAchievements website, which prepares guides on how to obtain each of these bonuses.