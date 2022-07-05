Microsoft Defender Stands Out in AV-TEST’s Ransomware Protection Test

- Advertisement -

At the beginning of this year we already saw how the analysis firm AV-TEST confirmed Microsoft’s efforts to make its integrated security solution one of the best solutions for ordinary users, without the need to resort to other security solutions. payment to keep your equipment completely safe.

Now, after the latest setbacks suffered by this service in terms of ransomware labeling, Microsoft Defender has proven its worth again in one of the latest AV-TEST tests, focused on protection against advanced threats and how well a product can protect against ransomware in real-life scenarios, with a test involving threats such as files containing hidden malware in compressed files, PowerPoint files with scripts, or HTML files with malicious content.

And it is that the performance of Microsoft Defender has proven to be exceptional, achieving a perfect score in both home and business environments, detecting the infection in the initial access phase in the 10 scenarios tested, beating up to five solutions from other companies, including some payment solutions. In fact, it is surprising that firms like McAfee or Trellix performed not only inferiorly, but even considerably poorly, as they were unable to completely block the attack in multiple scenarios.

More information | AV-TEST