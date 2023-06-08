Microsoft Defender Receives Anti-Malware Update for New Windows Installation ISOs

- Advertisement -

A Microsoft has published a new anti-malware update for Defend protect the latest Windows installation ISO images Windows 11 22H2 and Windows 10 22H2, which have their security mechanisms based on Patch Tuesday of May. According to the company, the Defender’s new anti-malware update package is for Windows OS installation images, i.e. Windows Imaging Format (WIM) and VHD (Virtual Hard Disk) formats.





The latest definitions support Windows 11, all editions of Windows 10, and Windows Servers 2016 and 2019. Microsoft has highlighted that this new package is necessary to keep antimalware definitions and software binaries up to date. - Advertisement - The first few hours of newly installed Windows can leave the system vulnerable due to a Microsoft Defender protection gap. This is because operating system installation images may contain outdated antimalware software binaries.

In addition to better security, these updates may also provide improved performance benefits in some cases. The new version of Defender made available by Microsoft is 20230604.1.