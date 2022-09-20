HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMicrosoft Defender for Endpoint Announced for Android Enterprise Devices

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Announced for Android Enterprise Devices

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Announced for Android Enterprise Devices
1663675823 microsoft defender for endpoint announced for android enterprise devices.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Microsoft took advantage of this Monday to announce that Windows defender for Endpoint will be available for those who have COPE android Enterprise devices. First of all, it is worth remembering that this is different from the application launched in the area of ​​security.

For starters, it’s worth saying that Microsoft Defender for Endpoint continues to be security-minded. However, the focus of this platform is business, designed to analyze, identify and prevent advanced threats. Well, the same goes for the other terms that may seem strange at first.

In the case of Android Enterprise, it may sound more familiar due to the fact that some smartphones receive the Android Enterprise Recommended badge. In other words, they are devices analyzed and considered suitable for those looking for a device that makes it possible to manage their business safely.

- Advertisement -

Regarding COPE, it can be said that it is when the company operates and provides devices such as notebooks or cell phones to its employees. Then, they can use these gadgets as personal objects. That is, the addition of the Microsoft program serves to provide greater security for devices in this niche.

announced-for-Android-Enterprise-Devices.jpeg" width="660" height="365">

According to the release made by the company today, the software arrives in a version that should encourage even more use in these systems. In addition, it is worth remembering that it was already able to protect devices from threats on Wi-Fi networks and was also able to isolate those that were already infected in some way. Finally, it is also a tool that helps IT teams in the corporate world to protect Android devices.

WhatsApp will no longer work on your cell phone in 2021 and this you must do URGENT

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.