Microsoft Defender continues to show its ability to be included among the best antivirus

Microsoft Defender is the integrated security solution that the software giant offered free with Windows. The latest data from the analysis firm AV-TEST confirm that it has achieved enough features so that the average user does not have the need to buy third-party software. And we are talking about consumption, because companies and professionals will have to use other more complete solutions.

Cybersecurity threats are a constant, they use all kinds of techniques and are becoming more advanced, with viruses, worms, Trojans and all kinds of malware accumulating week after week trying to infect computers and networks. In an operating system like Windows, the most widely used and therefore the most attacked, it is likely that even the most prudent user in the use of his computer will have to deal with some type of infection.

And hence the need to use some kind of software to help us with the task. Microsoft has long provided antivirus for its operating systems. And we remember thatSecurity Essentials» that came installed for Windows 7. Since then, Microsoft’s integrated solution has been changing its name, but the most important thing is that it has improved a lot and has been updated with the best free antivirus.

Microsoft Defender: getting better and better

AV-Test is a German institute specialized in testing security solutions and publishes results from time to time. It is one of the few of its kind that performs continuous tests on all systems and those of us who have followed it for a decade have verified that it works quite independently. A few years ago he rated Windows Defender as “the worst antivirus» of those available and did not recommend their use.

The best Windows antivirus software for home users: https://t.co/e7yI71nlbn During November and December 2021 we continuously evaluated 20 home user security products using their default settings… #virus #security #software #test #infosec pic.twitter.com/NKU2epzgAj — AV-TEST GmbH (@avtestorg) January 31, 2022

A few years later the situation has changed. The group analyzes the solutions evaluating three groups: capacity and degree of detection, the load on the system and its usability. Since it assigns six maximum points for each of them, the solutions can obtain a maximum of 18 points.

AV-Test has analyzed 20 antiviruses in consumer scenarios for Windows and we must highlight the very high average score of all of them. And the huge progress of Microsoft Defender by getting the maximum score and rubbing shoulders with solutions from big industry players like Kaspersky, Bitdefender or Eset.

Of course, these companies also offer free solutions that can be used on Windows, but if you don’t want to use third-party software, the one integrated in Windows today offers all the guarantees. Another different issue is the competition (some say unfair) from Microsoft towards this type of providers by integrating solutions at their level into Windows for free…