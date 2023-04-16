Microsoft: Creative Director of the Halo franchise may have left the company

Frank O’Connor may have left Microsoft. For those unfamiliar, he is the director of the Halo franchise and if the information is confirmed, he leaves the company after 20 years working on the series of games that is one of the flagships of the Xbox consoles.
The possibility that Frank had left the company emerged after an update to his LinkedIn page. According to the update, the month of April 2023 was shown as the final date of his participation as Creative Director of the Halo franchise. That way, he may have left office.
Even so, there has still been no official confirmation from either party. However, it is worth remembering that some layoffs were carried out at 343 during the month of January, despite the head of Xbox saying at the time that the Halo series games would continue to receive attention.
Frank O’Connor’s involvement with Halo dates back to 2004 and he worked with Bungie before joining Microsoft in 2008. In this sense, the professional has even been involved in projects outside consoles, as with the series released on Paramount+ recently.
The Halo franchise has as its most recent title Halo Infinite, which is currently in its third season and received a recent update that prevented computers with video cards with 4GB of VRAM or less from running the title, despite the game’s official website report otherwise.