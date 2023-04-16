Microsoft: Creative Director of the Halo franchise may have left the company

Frank O’Connor may have left Microsoft. For those unfamiliar, he is the director of the Halo franchise and if the information is confirmed, he leaves the company after 20 years working on the series of games that is one of the flagships of the Xbox consoles.

The possibility that Frank had left the company emerged after an update to his LinkedIn page. According to the update, the month of April 2023 was shown as the final date of his participation as Creative Director of the Halo franchise. That way, he may have left office.