Microsoft Could “Put Sony Out of Market,” Says Xbox Brand Boss

It seems that the Microsoft was getting ready totake Sony out of business“. Or at least, that’s what an email sent in 2019 by the head of the brand himself indicates xbox, Matt Booty. Displayed by the portal The Vergethe message sent by the executive was part of the discussion involving the company’s future plans for the coming years.

According to the sources, this debate involved the ways to strengthen Xbox Game Pass. Now, that email has surfaced amid the Windows owner’s current case with the FTC regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Including other messages revealed that the company considered acquiring companies like Sega and Bungie to strengthen the cloud gaming service.