Microsoft Copilot comes to iOS: you can now use GPT-4 and DALL-E3 for free on your iPhone. This is how you can download it for free

A few days after his release on AndroidMicrosoft has not made iPhone users wait long and a few hours ago it launched a app for your chatbot with artificial intelligence for iOS and iPadOS. Or what is the same: you can now enjoy the GPT-4 and DALL-E3 imaging models on your iPhone and iPad by downloading the free application.

The Microsoft Copilot app is now available in App Store for download and installation on Apple devices. Once installed on your iPhone or iPad, you will have access to Microsoft Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat and in fact, their operation is similar.

To the sign in with a Microsoft accountwe can interact with a chat for tasks such as asking questions, which helps us create texts such as emails, summaries and also create images from a description so that DALL-E3 take care of the rest.

One of the big advantages of using Microsoft Copilot instead of the official OpenAI application is that while the free version of ChatGPT runs GPT-3.5, with Copilot you can benefit from the most advanced model GPT-4 without having to pay the subscription of plans like ChatGPT Plus.

With this rebranding from Bing Chat to Copilot, Microsoft seeks to provide a standalone experience similar to ChatGPT. In addition to creating applications for Android and iOS devices, it has also launched a web version independent of Bing browser.

