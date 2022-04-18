Tech NewsGaming

Microsoft considers adding ads within free Xbox games

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Although in general we all like that free games exist, although in many cases this elimination of its price is linked to the presence of micropayments or other strategies to compensate the earnings, in many other cases it implies the presence of quite invasive advertisements within them. Although as we have been able to see during the last years with the League of Legends World Championship, there is still a middle ground for introduce advertising within the games without harming the gameplay.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

And it seems that Riot is not the only one interested in this system. As they have shared from Business Insider, it seems that Microsoft would be exploring ways to provide a platform to integrate ads directly into some of its free or Free to Play games available. within the Xbox ecosystem. Sources say Microsoft is currently in talks with ad tech specialists to build a new advertising platform that will inject ads into specific games which could include third-party installments such as Fortnite, CoD: Warzone, or Rocket League.

Read:

EA puts Apex Legends boss in charge of Battlefield 2042

Microsoft Advertising free games League of Legends
Microsoft Advertising free games Rocket League


Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

In the same way as in League of Legends, the latter has shown us one of the possible formats in which these ads would arrive, which would be shown inside some of the digitally rendered billboards inside the building itself game that, although they will remain in view of the players at practically all times, they do not interfere with the gaming experience. However, we have previously seen other not-so-positive reactions to similar tactics, such as the actual ads included in NBA 2K21 replays.

Although ad tech is one of the most lucrative aspects of mobile gaming, Microsoft’s goal may be to increase visibility and engagement rather than make money. In fact, it is surprising that current leaks point to the very Microsoft would not even take part in the division of the revenue generated by the adsbut would allocate all this direct benefit to the developers and publishers of the games, as well as the advertising agencies in charge of these actions.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

For his part, for the time being from Xbox they have not wanted to confirm or deny these plansalthough it is worth remembering the latest statements from a company spokesperson, who assured that from Microsoft «We are always looking for ways to improve the experience for players and developers«.

Previous articleDublin weather: Met Eireann forecast mixed weather conditions with temperatures to rise this week
Next articlePyrexia is the new and fearsome side effect of the third dose of the vaccine. It’s just fever
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Health

Pyrexia is the new and fearsome side effect of the third dose of the vaccine. It’s just fever

Indeed, the Ministry of Health published a few days ago the latest installment of the Pharmacovigilance...
Ireland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecast mixed weather conditions with temperatures to rise this week

Met Eireann have forecast a changeable week of weather. A mix of rain and sunshine is on...
Android

Vivo X Fold, the battle for the podium for the best folding mobile wins an applicant with great power and an excellent camera

The mobile market with a flexible screen adds a new contender with the Vivo X Fold,...
Mobile

How to take screenshots in JPEG format with iPhone

Taking screenshots is something that sooner or later has to be done with a smartphone. Whether...