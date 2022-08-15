Microsoft confirms that Xbox One sales were less than half those of PS4

The PS4 sold much more than the Xbox One, and although the numbers were a secret, now there is confirmation from .

In 2016, seven years ago, Microsoft stopped reporting official Xbox One , preferring to talk about Xbox Live numbers, and that meant it was never known if Sony’s PS4 was selling better or worse. The feeling was that the PS4 was winning, but now we finally know by how much: twice as much.

The confirmation comes as documents sent to the Brazilian national competition regulator, where Microsoft admits that the PS4 had double the sales of its Xbox One, as confirmed in The Verge.

Sony is believed to have sold about 117 million PS4s as of March this year, so Microsoft must have sold about 58 million Xbox Ones, a number very similar to that reported by Ampere Analysis in 2020, which estimated the number at 51 million. Of units. On the other hand, Nintendo Switch has sold 111 million sales, so it seems that it will surpass Sony. Be that as it may, Microsoft is in third place.

Apparently Microsoft has better numbers with the Xbox Series S / X, since according to the same Ampere Analysis, Sony, which sold 17 million PS5s, only outperforms the new Xbox by a factor of 1.6. The fact that Microsoft’s new consoles have 1440p support, variable refresh rate, and 120Hz for some games, helps them outsell their Xbox One.

This fight between Microsoft and Sony is still burning after suspicions that Sony pays to prevent developers from adding their games to Xbox Game Pass, but there is still a lot of research to know the details of this topic.