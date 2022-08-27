Microsoft confirms that it will not readjust the price of the Xbox Series X|S after the PS5 increase

However, when asked if it would make the same decision as its rival, confirmed that it will not readjust the price of the Xbox Series X|S.

Last Thursday (25), Sony revealed a readjustment of up to 12.5% ​​in the price of the PlayStation 5 in several countries due to the global economic scenario.

The VGC website reached out to Microsoft to ask if it would also raise the prices of its consoles, following Sony. A spokesperson for the company said it is constantly evaluating the market and looking to provide fans with the best options. Because of this, it will maintain the MSRP of its consoles.

This is the first time that Microsoft has officially commented on the matter. Earlier, when asked by Bloomberg if she planned to raise the price of her consoles, she said she would not comment.

Microsoft’s decision comes shortly Sony announced an immediate price for the standard and digital PlayStation 5 in Europe, Australia and parts of Latin America, North America and Asia. In Europe and the United States, there will be no adjustment in the price of the console. According to the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, the decision was motivated by global inflation.

However, Ampere research director Piers Harding-Rolls believes that with the high demand for the PlayStation 5, the price increase will have minimal impact on its sales.

Analyst Daniel Ahmad said Microsoft should take advantage of Sony’s decision reinforce the Xbox Series S proposal: to allow players to enter the new generation paying less than for a digital PlayStation 5. As the United States is its biggest market and the dollar is strong, it would be able to maintain the cost of producing the consoles without passing the value on to users.