Microsoft confirms that it is still working on its relay device

First announced two years ago, it seems that Microsoft is still working on the development of an external device focused on offering access to the Xbox catalog and functionalities through streaming, offering a gaming experience without any hardware.

And it is that as it has just confirmed to Windows Central itself, the company is still working on the development of this device of hardware dedicated to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. So this update validates the last leak presented during the month of Marchin which a list of the company’s products was shown, among which the unknown “Xbox Keystone”. Gaming division chief Phil Spencer hinted at Microsoft’s answer to Chromecast in 2020, with the company confirming development of such a device last year.

While Xbox Game Pass subscribers can currently stream games on an Xbox, mobile device, or any PC, Microsoft believes it can still gain subscribers through this hardware by adding the possibility of being able to broadcast the games directly on a television without the need for any other type of additional hardware, assuming a significantly more affordable alternative. And it is that this “Xbox Keystone” could arrive in a format similar to the Amazon Fire stick, the Google Chromecast dongle, or even a small decoder similar to Apple TV, yes running a special version of the Xbox operating system.

However, the fact that Microsoft has shared this information through a third party only means that the company is not yet ready to announce it officially, therefore, we cannot confirm the current state of progress of this new product. Similarly, at the moment the official price at which the company will offer this device is unknown, although previous rumors already point to figures close to 99 dollars.