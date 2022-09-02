Microsoft confirms plans to bring Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch to Xbox Game Pass

Since January, the revelation of ’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has shaken the gaming market. The deal was announced by US$ 68.7 billion (~R$ 371 billion)the largest in the technology industry to date. The company confirmed that it intends to franchises like Call of Duty, and Overwatch to Xbox Game Pass once the deal is finalized.

In a text on the official Microsoft blog, the head of the Xbox division, Phil Spencer, came to clarify some details about the purchase of Activision Blizzard and how it will influence the gaming market. Spencer that Microsoft intends to make Activision Blizzard's biggest franchises, such as Call of Duty, Diablo and Warcraft, available on Xbox Game Pass, aiming at the growth of these games' communities. He also stresses that the company aims to bring more games to mobile platforms through Xbox Cloud Gaming and that Activision Blizzard will help fulfill that desire, with its experience being a huge differentiator in the market.

As we extend the joy and community of gaming to everyone, we are incredibly excited to welcome the fantastic teams and iconic franchises of Activision Blizzard to Team Xbox https://t.co/DVrgYS8ssB — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 18, 2022