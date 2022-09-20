Microsoft confirms it will bring more Japanese games to Xbox this generation

A senior executive at Microsoft has indicated that more original Japanese will be coming to Xbox. Sarah Bond, vice president of the Xbox ecosystem, was asked during an IGN Japan broadcast if Microsoft console owners could look forward to more original Japanese games on the platform in the future, such as Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey on Xbox 360.

Bond responded “completely” and said that one of the things she’s excited about is that Microsoft is working with more than 250 Japanese developers to games to Xbox.

- Advertisement - Phil Spencer also spoke about the matter and acknowledged that there is a demand for Japanese titles on Xbox, ensuring that Microsoft works to create these games.

He reveals that he has been with legendary director Hideo Kojima and other Japanese developers. Spencer says he's talked to them about bringing unique titles to Xbox and urged players to be patient that more will be coming soon.

