Microsoft confirms it will bring more Japanese games to Xbox this generation

A senior executive at Microsoft has indicated that more original Japanese games will be coming to Xbox.

Sarah Bond, vice president of the Xbox ecosystem, was asked during an IGN Japan broadcast if Microsoft console owners could look forward to more original Japanese games on the platform in the future, such as Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey on Xbox 360.

Bond responded “completely” and said that one of the things she’s excited about is that Microsoft is working with more than 250 Japanese developers to bring games to Xbox.

Phil Spencer also spoke about the matter and acknowledged that there is a demand for Japanese titles on Xbox, ensuring that Microsoft works to create these games.

He reveals that he has been with legendary director Hideo Kojima and other Japanese developers. Spencer says he’s talked to them about bringing unique titles to Xbox and urged players to be patient that more will be coming soon.

Reproduction: Microsoft.

Blue Dragon (2006) and Lost Odyssey (2007) were two Xbox-exclusive RPGs created by Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of Final Fantasy at Mistwalker.

In recent months, Microsoft has been betting on Japan with the Xbox Series X|S and has reaped good results. The consoles launched on the same day as other locations around the world, and Phil Spencer has committed to looking at the country more closely this generation.

Despite still lagging behind the PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles have had great results in the Japanese market in recent months. On two occasions, Microsoft beat its rival in weekly sales.

