Microsoft closes the Xbox One chapter

Microsoft takes a decisive step in its gaming strategy by ending the production of first-party titles for Xbox Oneand focuses entirely on its new generation of consoles, the Xbox Series S/X.

According to a recent Axios post, Microsoft has shelved the Xbox One generation and is not making any more first-party games for these consoles. “We have advanced to Gen 9,” commented Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, referencing the Xbox Series S/X generation.

While Microsoft will continue to support hardware and games like Minecraft in the previous generation, no internal studios are working on new titles for Xbox One.

The cloud as a continuity solution

Microsoft has been pushing the use of Xbox Cloud Gaming to allow Xbox One users to enjoy titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator. Although there will be no new releases for Xbox One, the company will continue to support it through its cloud gaming infrastructure. In this way, Xbox One users will be able to continue enjoying the latest games.

The focus is on Xbox Series S / X

Microsoft’s own game developers are now focused on the Xbox Series S/X consoles. Launched as a console capable of supporting 1440p gaming and up to 120fps, the Xbox Series S has had some limitations in terms of performance compared to more powerful Xbox Series X.

The larger and more powerful Xbox Series X has a larger GPU capacity and 16GB of RAM, while the Xbox Series S has 10GB. Despite the difficulties of these memory restrictions for some developers, Microsoft has worked to improve the graphics performance of its smaller Xbox and free up more memory for developers to access on the Xbox Series S.

Finding the balance between performance and compatibility

According to Booty, developing for Xbox Series S can be more work. However, it claims that Microsoft game studios have been able to get more out of their latest titles built for Xbox Series S. In an attempt to address concerns about the 512GB storage situation on the base Xbox Series S, Microsoft also announced a 1TB black version of the console during its showcase.

Bet on the future

It looks like Microsoft is trying to bounce back with the Xbox Series X/S after a quiet year for Xbox releases in 2022. The latest Xbox Games Showcase featured a solid number of first-party games coming to Xbox in 2023 and 2024.

Ditching the Xbox One can be seen as a calculated risk, but it’s also indicative of Microsoft’s vision for the future. This strategic change could be the opportunity that Microsoft needs to rebound and position its new consoles as benchmarks in the gaming industry.