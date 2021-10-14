We keep talking about Windows 11 updates, yes, but don’t stress because this is good … at least on paper, according to what Microsoft claims to have reduced the size of Windows 11 updates by 40% no less.

But let’s get the background first: there is no more horrible system to update than Windows and Windows 11 updates did not have to be an exception, considering that this has been the case almost since Windows has existed. What is the problem with Windows updates? Mainly, how long it takes to download and apply.

Since the launch of Windows 10, however, everything has gotten worse, and that is To the terrible slowness of Windows updates is added a number of errors that border on the delusional, being one of the most important products of an entire technology giant such as Microsoft.

But we said that this is good and here we go: Microsoft promised lighter and more careful Windows 11 updates and it seems that it is fulfilling it. How? Considerably reducing their size, but applying a more specific system to be able to reverse changes effectively if necessary.

As Microsoft explains in an extensive article of a purely technical nature, the underlying reason for this change is to facilitate Windows updates to users with poor Internet connections, which would number more than 20 million in the United States alone. The way to do this, of course, has been through ‘delta’ updates.

Unlike ‘normal’ updates, in which the entire software package would be downloaded, thus replacing the current one on the system, delta updates allow downloading only those parts of the package that have been modified, therefore reducing the size of the download. This method is widely used on Linux systems, including Android.

But, how to reverse an update process that has generated a problem while preserving the advantages of the delta method? That is: you implement the delta updates, but when something fails and the user reverts the installation, what the system does is download the complete software package, since the delta change has already been applied.

The most widespread option is usually to go the other way, simply removing the specific changes previously applied. But this is not a viable solution for Microsoft because “although some patches and changes that add data to a file are not destructive, transformations and patches can remove the data necessary for an” inverse delta ” [recomponer el paquete a su estado previo]. For this reason, a bidirectional delta would need to store the added content and apply the removed content during forwarding. ‘

In short, it is an inefficient method; but you could give the idea a twist and that’s what Microsoft has done. Another approach is possible: «Reverse update of data generation»Is what they have called it and the explanation is complex, very technical, but it could be summarized in that the entry and exit points of the changes in the code are marked with a mapping process that remembers the changes and reverses them if necessary .

This is how Windows 11 updates are being distributed, at least the first one that has been released at the moment, and Microsoft is really happy with the results, which stand out for contributing a 40% reduction in the size of Windows updates . Not only that: the company has already filled out the patent application so as not to share the idea with anyone.