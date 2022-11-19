Microsoft changes its mind and brings SwiftKey back to iOS

Microsoft has decided to bring the SwiftKey keyboard back to the App Store. In October, the company discontinued the app and removed it from Apple’s online store. At the time, iOS users were frustrated by the company’s decision and pointed out how useful the app is, which made Microsoft change its mind.

Microsoft spokeswoman Caitlin Roulston said in a statement to The Verge that based on customer feedback, SwiftKey has returned to the Cupertino giant’s App Store. She invited users to visit the app’s official website for more information about the decision. Despite SwiftKey’s return to the store, its latest update was made available on August 11, 2021, and it’s unclear whether the app will continue to receive updates, but it looks like some changes will occur. General Manager of OneNote and Office Products, Vishnu Nath, told users to stay tuned for what the team has coming up soon. The CTO of Microsoft’s map service, Pedram Rezaei, assured that the company is investing heavily in the keyboard.

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard is BACK on iOS! 🇧🇷 Stay tuned to what the team has in store for it! Link ➡️ https://t.co/X6eIq0VJgP pic.twitter.com/23OA67UynZ — Vishnu.one (@VishnuNath) November 18, 2022

SwiftKey became extremely popular with Android fans and was eventually released on iOS in 2014 along with iOS 8, which allowed you to install and use third-party keyboards. In 2016, Microsoft acquired SwiftKey. In May of this year, SwiftKey was updated with new typing options on Android. These include Quick Delete and the ability to disable automatic punctuation when using space.

