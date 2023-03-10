Microsoft Celebrates Historic Milestone: 100 Million Daily Users on Bing

Microsoft has chosen today to share that its Bing search service has just surpassed more than 100 million daily active users, and that the big push to reach this milestone has come with the arrival of the preview of the new Bing powered by OpenAI a little over a month ago, so their vision to reinvent search is starting to pay off, though they acknowledge it still has a ways to go, as its share is still in “single digits.” ».

We have already commented on more than one occasion about the excellent relations that exist between Microsoft and OpenAI, whose technology will continue to expand among the technology giant’s services over the coming months, where in fact, Microsoft has also announced the arrival of ChatGPT in preview on the OpenAI service on Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.



These are good times for Bing and Edge

But continuing with the great feat in this search to renew itself in order to scratch Google’s market share, they also indicate that the millions of active users per day, a third of them are new Bing users, and that in addition to noticing an increase of users, have also noticed an increase in daily searches.

In addition to Bing, there is also mention of the growth of Edge, its web browser, following the upward trend of the last seven quarters, considering that it will continue to grow thanks to the integration of Bing’s search capabilities.

But in addition to the new Bing preview, another aspect that has allowed Bing’s growth is its web search leaderboard, which has been able to offer more and more meaningful results since they introduced their Prometheus model, considering that the quality of results has reached its highest point.

And they consider that:

As more people use the new Bing and Edge, we see testing and adoption of new capabilities that prove the value of an integrated search and chat experience.

And regarding the use of the chatbot with OpenAI technology, they observe that:

We’re seeing on average about three chats per session with over 45 million total chats since the preview began. And 15 percent of chats are people using Bing to generate new content, showing we’re extending search to creativity.

Mobiles and new features also played an important role

And finally, with the arrival of the new Bing on mobile, introducing voice search and more, they point out that this has allowed them to see a “6x increase in daily active users from pre-launch levels.”

And best of all, the great “explosion”, to call it somehow, has been taking place in just over a month, so this may be the beginning of a competition that will be more than close between the two main technology companies.

More information: Microsoft