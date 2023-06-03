Microsoft brings AI-powered Designer tool to Teams

- Advertisement -

Microsoft has announced the arrival of Designer, its AI-powered art generation tool, in the free version of Teams. This exciting addition gives Teams users the ability to create stunning layouts for presentations, posters, digital postcards, and more, all in one place. With Designer, Microsoft is getting closer to competitors like Canva, but with the added bonus of the power of artificial intelligence.

Generation of designs with a touch of AI

Designer uses DALL-E 2, an artificial intelligence technology developed by OpenAI, to turn text into stunning images. By simply entering a description or uploading an image, the tool will automatically generate a unique and attractive design. Users can also further customize their designs using dropdown menus and text boxes, tailoring the creations to their specific needs.

An intuitive and versatile experience

With Designer available as a standalone app, on the web, and in the Microsoft Edge browser, Teams users have access to Designer anywhere, anytime. The easy-to-use interface and wide range of customization options make for a fluid and versatile design experience. Users can experiment with different styles, colors, and visual elements to create visually stunning designs.

Updates and future features

Since its initial announcement last October, Designer has continued to evolve with new features. In April, features such as caption generation and animated visuals were introduced. Furthermore, Microsoft promises that advanced editing features will be added in the future, bringing even more creative possibilities to users.

Monetization and future plans

Microsoft aims to monetize Designer through its Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions. While exact pricing details have not been revealed, the company has confirmed that some features of the tool will remain free. This offers an exciting opportunity for Teams users to access advanced design capabilities at no additional cost.

Driving the growth of Teams

These new developments come at a time when Teams is experiencing significant growth fueled by remote and hybrid work trends. The number of Teams daily active users nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022, reaching 270 million users, compared to 145 million the year before. This expansion demonstrates the growing demand for collaborative tools and interest in solutions that enable teams to work more efficiently and creatively.